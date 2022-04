The Jaguars selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.

Brown was the first pick of the seventh round. An Arkansas product, Brown checks in at 6-foot with 4.55 speed and was productive in the Razorback secondary with 11 pass breakups and five picks as a fifth-year senior. Brown lacks standout tools but he's experienced and battle-tested from his days in the SEC and has a chance to make the roster.