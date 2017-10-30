Montay Crockett: Inks deal with Jacksonville practice squad
The Jaguars signed Crockett to their practice squad Monday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Crockett, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern, previously attended training camp with the Packers before being waived during the preseason. The six-foot wideout posted modest numbers during his four-year college career as part of a run-heavy offense, but the 4.39 40-yard dash time he ran at his pro day kept him on NFL radars. He could have a role as a returner or deep-ball threat should he eventually make his way onto a 53-man roster.
