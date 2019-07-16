Montay Crockett: Out of Oakland
Crockett was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 2017 undrafted free agent will be on the look for a new home, which would be his seventh different team in the league. The wideout signed with the Raiders a month ago but was waived in order to make room for veteran lineman Jonathan Cooper
