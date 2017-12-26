Montay Crockett: Promoted to Jacksonville's roster
The Jaguars promoted Crockett to the 53-man roster Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Crockett assumes the roster spot of fellow wideout Jaelen Strong (knee), who will be moved to injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in the Week 16 loss to the 49ers. Though Jacksonville is lacking in healthy receiving options entering Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans, Crockett likely won't be pressed into extensive snaps on offense if he suits up.
