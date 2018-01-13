Montay Crockett: Waived by Jaguars
The Jaguars waived Crockett on Saturday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
The Jaguars were looking to increase depth at linebacker for Sunday's playoff tilt against the Steelers, and Crockett was the odd man out in terms of their corresponding move. The 24-year-old pass-catcher was called up prior to the team's season finale against the Titans.
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...