Montay Crockett: Waived by Jaguars

The Jaguars waived Crockett on Saturday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The Jaguars were looking to increase depth at linebacker for Sunday's playoff tilt against the Steelers, and Crockett was the odd man out in terms of their corresponding move. The 24-year-old pass-catcher was called up prior to the team's season finale against the Titans.

