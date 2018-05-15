Montay Crockett: Waived by Texans

Crockett was waived by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Crockett went undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017 and is yet to appear in a regular-season game at the NFL level. His release opens a spot for quarterback Stephen Morris, who the Texans claimed off waivers Monday.

