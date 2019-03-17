Montez Sweat: Has minor heart condition
At this year's NFL Combine, doctors uncovered a pre-existing heart condition during an examination of Sweat, but the pass rusher still was allowed to participate in the 40-yard dash and other drills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sweat vaulted himself up prospect lists with his performance at the combine, which included a 4.41-second 40-yard dash among other marks. Combined with his production during his final two seasons at Mississippi State -- 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 26 games -- he arguably had entered the conversation to be selected in the top 10 of the 2019 draft. The aforementioned heart condition is considered low risk, but it may be enough for teams to move him down a tick on draft boards over the final month of the evaluation process.
