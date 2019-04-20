Montez Sweat: Will not attend NFL Draft
Sweat will not attend the 2019 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sweat shot up draft boards after putting together an impressive 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but a pre-existing heart condition discovered shortly after might have put a pause on the fast-rising prospect. While all indications seem to suggest the edge rusher should be fine, a possible top-10 selection seems out of the question at this point with teams reportedly expressing some concern about the aforementioned condition. Sweat tallied 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss in his final two seasons at Mississippi State so it's not as if the 22-year-old is simply a workout warrior, but it's possible his draft stock could take a fall if his NFL Draft no-show is any indication.
