Montori Hughes: Waived by Chiefs
Hughes was waived by the Chiefs on Friday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hughes was primarily getting second- and third-team reps as the backup nose tackle. His spot will be filled by the recently signed Roy Miller.
