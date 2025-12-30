The Seahawks signed Foster to the practice squad Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Foster worked out with the Seahawks back in early November, but was not signed to the practice squad at that time. With the recent injury to Cody White (groin), the team may require a spare wide receiver as they head into their playoff run. The 24-year-old will be eligible for three elevations to the active roster before the Seahawks would need to ink a deal, signing him to the 53-man roster. With four to five potential games left, the team will need to be tactical with how they utilize Foster come game day.