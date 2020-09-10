site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: montre-hartage-injury-settlement | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Montre Hartage: Injury settlement
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Giants cut Hartage (hamstring) from injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartage will now be free to look for a depth role elsewhere once he's back to full health. He appeared in four contests with Miami in 2019.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read