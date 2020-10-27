site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Montre Hartage: Signs with practice squad
Hartage will sign with the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Hartage was cut from New York's injured reserve earlier this season after agreeing on an injury settlement, but he rejoins the practice squad nearly two months later.
