Montrel Meander: Activated from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 9, 2021
at
12:40 pm ET 1 min read
Meander was activated from the Browns' practice squad/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
While it was previously unclear whether Meander contracted COVID-19, the 26-year-old will rejoin the active roster. The linebacker has played in 44 special-teams snaps throughout his four games this season.
