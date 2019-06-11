Montrel Meander: Cut by Oakland
Meander (quadriceps) was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday.
The undrafted rookie didn't see any game action last season, after he was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent. Meander is now free to sign with another team in the league. He was let go in order to make room for fellow secondary player Isaiah Langley.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...