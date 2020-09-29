site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Montrel Meander: Let go by Browns
The Browns waived Meander on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Meander made his NFL debut with the Browns in Week 2, but after just two games, he was cut loose. If he clears waivers, he could land on the team's practice squad.
