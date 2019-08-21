Montrel Meander: Let go by Jets
Meander was cut by the Jets on Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Meander was let go in order to make room for Derrick Kindred off waivers. The 24-year-old failed to suit up for any regular season games last year, but did spend time with the Raiders' practice squad. He will now look for a new opportunity.
