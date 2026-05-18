Montrell Johnson: Waived by Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers waived Johnson (undisclosed) with an injury designation Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with Carolina in January after signing to the team's practice squad in December. With the waived/injured designation, the 23-year-old will return to Carolina's injured reserve Tuesday.
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