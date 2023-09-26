Washington reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday.
Washington was elevated for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears. The wide receiver operated exclusively as a special-teams option, returning three punts for 33 yards. With Richie James (knee) on injured reserve, Washington is a good bet to continue operating as the team's primary returner for the time being.
More News
-
Chiefs' Montrell Washington: Jumps to active roster•
-
Montrell Washington: Heading to Kansas City•
-
Montrell Washington: Heading to waivers•
-
Broncos' Montrell Washington: Completes quiet first season•
-
Broncos' Montrell Washington: Draws one target Week 6•
-
Broncos' Montrell Washington: Operates as returner in debut•