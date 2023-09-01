Washington signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Washington was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday and he will now head to Kansas City. The wide receiver was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Denver and he appeared in 15 games in his rookie campaign, reeling in four catches for two yards while turning five carries into 30 yards on the ground. Most notably, Washington also combined to record 611 yards as both a kick and punt returner last year.