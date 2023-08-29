The Broncos waived Washington on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Washington, a 2022 fifth-round pick, could realistically resurface on Denver's practice squad as long as he clears waivers. In 15 appearances as a rookie, he secured four of nine targets for two yards and logged five carries for 30 yards. With Tim Patrick (knee) out for the year and Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) in danger of missing serious time, emergency wide receiver depth will be significant for the Broncos.