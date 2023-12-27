The Chiefs reverted Washington to their practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kansas City elevated Washington from the practice squad ahead of Monday's contest against the Raiders, and he logged one special-teams snap and no offensive snaps in the loss. The elevation was his third of the campaign, so the Chiefs will need to sign him to their active roster if they want to utilize him in either of their final two regular-season games. Washington had been on the active roster earlier in the campaign, and he's played in six contests overall this season, logging 37 of his 39 snaps on special teams. He's recorded 61 punt-return yards and 20 kickoff return yards as a whole.