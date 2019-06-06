Moral Stephens: Cut by Buffalo

Stephens was released by the Bills on Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Stephens was signed as an undrafted free agent in May, after he caught 15 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns across three years with Florida. The tight end is now free to sign with any team, and was released in order to make room for fellow tight end Nate Becker on the roster.

Our Latest Stories