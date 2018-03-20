Morgan Burnett: Finalizing deal with Steelers
Burnett is flying to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to finalize a contract with the Steelers, James Jones of NFL Network reports.
The Steelers have an opening at strong safety after releasing 2017 starter Mike Mitchell last week. The 29-year-old Burnett would be a clear upgrade, capable of playing linebacker or slot corner in the nickel/dime, in addition to serving as a traditional strong safety in the base defense. He's one of the top tackle compilers among defensive backs, averaging 6.8 in 102 career games. Health has been the only real concern, with Burnett missing at least one game (but no more than five) each of the past five seasons.
More News
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Cannot match 2016 production•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Makes nine tackles in return•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Active vs. Steelers•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Listed as questionable Sunday•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Practicing without limitations•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Out again Sunday•
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...