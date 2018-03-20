Morgan Burnett: Finalizing deal with Steelers

Burnett is flying to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to finalize a contract with the Steelers, James Jones of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers have an opening at strong safety after releasing 2017 starter Mike Mitchell last week. The 29-year-old Burnett would be a clear upgrade, capable of playing linebacker or slot corner in the nickel/dime, in addition to serving as a traditional strong safety in the base defense. He's one of the top tackle compilers among defensive backs, averaging 6.8 in 102 career games. Health has been the only real concern, with Burnett missing at least one game (but no more than five) each of the past five seasons.