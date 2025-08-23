The Falcons released Fox on Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Fox signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Falcons in March after spending the last three seasons with the Chargers. He was competing for a rotational role at defensive end and finished the preseason with four tackles (two solo), but he won't be part of the Falcons' plans moving forward. Fox will explore his next options and should be able to catch on with a team looking for a veteran defensive end.