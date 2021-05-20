The Football Team released Moses on Thursday.
Just days after he was given permission to seek a trade, Moses and Washington will now part ways. A deal was always unlikely, but Moses' release now saves the Football Team roughly $7.75 million in cap space and allows him to begin looking for a new home. The 30-year-old started every game for Washington since 2015.
