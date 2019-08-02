Claiborne is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport also reports that Claiborne will appeal the suspension. The 29-year-old visited the Giants in early April, but the looming possibility of a suspension could help explain why he has yet to find a team for 2019, even after notching 57 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, two interceptions and a touchdown over 15 games for the Jets last season.

