Morris Claiborne: Facing suspension
Claiborne is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport also reports that Claiborne will appeal the suspension. The 29-year-old visited the Giants in early April, but the looming possibility of a suspension could help explain why he has yet to find a team for 2019, even after notching 57 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, two interceptions and a touchdown over 15 games for the Jets last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
The No. 2 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but you've got...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...