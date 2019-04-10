Claiborne recently met with the Giants, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

One of the best players left on the free-agent market, Claiborne totaled 100 tackles, 22 pass breakups and three interceptions with the Jets in 30 games over the past two seasons. His durability over that time might actually be the most impressive part of that stat line, and the receiver will likely point to that as a reason for why he's now deserving of a long-term contract after missing 33 of his first 80 games with the Cowboys. The 2012 first-rounder would be a nice fit alongside the Giants' current No. 1 corner, Janoris Jenkins.

