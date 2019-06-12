Frazier (arm) was waived from injured reserve by the Panthers with an injury settlement Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Frazier's injury stemmed from a broken arm he suffered during OTAs this offseason, and was consequently let go. He has suited up for one game in each of the previous two years for the Panthers. After undergoing a surgical repair Frazier's timetable for a return is unknown.