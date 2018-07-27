Moubarak Djeri: Let go by Arizona
Djeri was released by the Cardinals on Friday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Djeri signed with the Cardinals back in March after a stint in the German Football League, but he was waived in order for the team to make room for the signing of defensive back Tre Boston.
