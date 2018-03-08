Muhammad Wilkerson: Continues search for employment
Wilkerson completed his visit with the Packers on Thursday and has meetings scheduled with the Saints and Chiefs in the near future, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Upon his official release from the Jets on Monday, Wilkerson's representatives have lined up a number of contenders as potential landing spots for the pass rusher. After posting double-digit sacks in a season twice between 2013 and 2015, he earned a massive five-year deal in the summer of 2016, only to yield eight combined sacks across the past two campaigns. Wherever he signs next, Wilkerson will be searching for the ideal situation in which to hearken back to his most productive days.
