Muhammad Wilkerson: Cut loose by Jets

The Jets informed Wilkerson on Wednesday that he has been released from the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilkerson's release was one of the more predictable moves of the offseason after the defensive end wore out his welcome with the Jets almost immediately after inking a five-year, $86 million contract extension in the summer of 2016. In addition to seeing his productivity on the field decline with a combined eight sacks over 28 games the past two seasons, Wilkerson ruffled feathers with the organization for his chronic tardiness and negative presence in the locker room, according to Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports. In deactivating Wilkerson for the final three games of the past season, the Jets sought to avoid a serious injury to the 28-year-old that would leave the team on the hook for his $16.75 million salary for 2018. By cutting Wilkerson prior to the start of the new league year, the Jets will be free of any further financial commitment and open up $11 million in salary-cap space.