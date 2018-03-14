Muhammad Wilkerson: Signing with Packers
Wilkerson will sign with the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Wilkerson will reunite with Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was in the same position with the Jets when Wilkerson was drafted in 2011. The 28-year-old has recorded 44.5 career sacks over the span of seven seasons and will look to bounce back in his new home after a disappointing past two seasons.
