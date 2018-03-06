Muhammad Wilkerson: Will visit Green Bay on Wednesday

Wilkerson is slated to visit with the Packers in Green Bay on Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkerson's previous employer, the Jets, let their intentions be known last Wednesday, but his release didn't become official until Monday. The owner of 44.5 career sacks, the 28-year-old defensive end has granted the Packers the first opportunity to gain his services. Helping the organization's cause is defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who coached Wilkerson his first two seasons in 2011 and 2012 in the same role. Wilkerson has posted two of his three lowest sack totals (4.5 and 3.5) the last two years, but a fresh start could put him on the path to the third double-digit sack total of his career.