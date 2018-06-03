Mychal Kendricks: Disputes report about signing with Cleveland
Kendricks (ankle) has disputed the original report that he has agreed to terms with the Browns, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks vehemently denied original reports that he had signed with Cleveland, stating that the news was inaccurate. For the moment, the veteran is unsigned, and it remains to be seen whether he will end up joining the Browns.
