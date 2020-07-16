Kendricks (knee) has received medical clearance to resume participating in football activities, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kendricks, who currently remains a free agent, appears to have managed a strong recovery after having sustained a torn ACL late December. He played at a consistent level in 14 contests with the Seahawks last season, accumulating 71 tackles (47 solo), four defended passes, one interception and three sacks. Despite now being medically cleared, the 29-year-old could still face difficulties latching on to a new roster due to looming legal issues relating to insider trading charges. His sentencing date has been delayed numerous times, most recently back in March. Teams could hesitate to sign him until his availability for 2020 is guaranteed.