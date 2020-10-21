site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Mychal Kendricks: Joining Seahawks practice squad
Kendricks signed with Seattle's practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kendricks believes that he's healthy after tearing his ACL in December, and he'll try to work his way up to the main roster for a Seahawks team for which he played in 2018 and 2019.
