Mychal Kendricks: Let go by Cleveland
The Browns released Kendricks on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kendricks' dismissal from Cleveland is likely the least of his concerns at the moment considering the linebacker was charged Tuesday with insider trading. Even with Kendricks off the roster, the Browns still boast a deep linebacking corps with starters Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, though the quality of depth behind them is admittedly more questionable now.
