Mychal Kendricks: Let go by Philly

Kendricks (ankle) was released by the Eagles on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After the Eagles have tried to trade away Kendricks each of the last two offseasons, the club has officially elected to just let the linebacker go in what appears to be a move to create additional cap space. Kendricks likely won't be out of work long, as he would be a valuable piece of any team's defensive front after posting 77 total tackles and two sacks in 2017.