Mychal Kendricks: Released by Browns

Kendricks has been released by the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kendricks' dismissal from Cleveland is likely the least of his concerns at the moment considering the linebacker was charged with insider trading earlier Tuesday. In his wake, the Browns still have an above-average linebacking corps consisting of Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert and Christian Kerskey, but the depth behind them is admittedly questionable without Kendricks in the fold.

