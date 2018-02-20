Mychal Rivera: Option declined for 2018
The Jaguars declined Rivera's (wrist) $1.25 million team option for 2018 on Tuesday, making the tight end an unrestricted free agent March 14, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Rivera will finish his Jacksonville tenure without ever having played a down after a preseason wrist injury resulted in the Jaguars shuffling him to injured reserve prior to the opener. The 27-year-old was at risk of being cut following the preseason even if he had stayed healthy, so it wasn't a major surprise the Jaguars decided to part ways with him. Rivera displayed some aptitude as a pass catcher during his first four seasons in the league with the Raiders, but his poor blocking is something that could limit him to a deep reserve role no matter where he lands next.
