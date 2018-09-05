MyCole Pruitt: Lands on Texans practice squad
The Texans added Pruitt to their practice squad Tuesday.
Pruitt failed to earn a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster during final cuts, so he will have to settle for a role on there 10-man practice unit instead. He will presumably spend the season there unless injuries on the main roster open up an opportunity for him.
