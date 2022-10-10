Pruitt reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Pruitt was elevated to the active roster for the first time with starting tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined against the Buccaneers on Sunday. As a result, the ninth-year veteran played 12 of Atlanta's 66 offensive snaps behind Parker Hesse (41 snaps) and Anthony Firkser (15 snaps). Pruitt did not receive a target during Sunday's loss, and he will now be eligible for two more elevations while on the Falcons' practice squad this season.