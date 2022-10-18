Pruitt reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Pruitt was promoted to the active roster for the second game in a row during Sunday's win over the 49ers. With rookie John FitzPatrick (undisclosed) still on IR, Pruitt played 16 of Atlanta's 58 offensive snaps behind Parker Hesse (41 snaps) and Kyle Pitts (33 snaps). Pruitt did haul in his lone target for a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and he will be available for just one more game-day elevation while on the Falcon's practice squad this season.