The Cardinals waived Sanders (thumb) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Sanders spent the first six weeks of the season on injured reserve but just had his practice window opened last week, suggesting he's now healthy. The 2022 third-round pick simply doesn't seem to be a fit under first-year coach Jonathan Gannon. Sanders appeared in 13 games as a rookie, making four starts, and recorded 23 tackles (17 solo) and three sacks. He should find a chance with another team.