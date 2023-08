The Dolphins waived Dorn (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Dorn was slated to miss the entire 2023 campaign after reverting to Miami's injured reserve, but he's now free to join a new team once he can pass a physical. The 2020 UDFA out of North Carolina appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons (all with Minnesota) but played exclusively on special teams.