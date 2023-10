The Colts worked out Dorn (undisclosed) on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 25-year-old was waived by Miami in late August with an injury settlement, but it seems as if he's had enough time to move past whatever issue he had been dealing with. Dorn appeared in 14 games for the Vikings from 2021-2022, recording five total tackles and playing strictly on special teams.