Gaskin signed with the Vikings' practice squad Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gaskin has spent most of the season thus far with Minnesota, bouncing between their 53-man roster and practice squad when he wasn't a free agent. After a short stint with the Rams, the 26-year-old is now back with the Vikings after Alexander Mattison suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Saints and Cam Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury the previous week.