The Vikings re-signed Gaskin to their practice squad Wednesday.

Minnesota released Gaskin on Tuesday, but he'll end up sticking around in the organization and will provide the Vikings with added backfield depth behind Alexander Mattison, Cam Akers and Ty Chandler. Gaskin -- who logged two special teams snaps Week 2 but didn't play in the Vikings' other two games -- will probably remain off the fantasy radar unless both Mattison and Akers simultaneously miss time.