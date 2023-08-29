The Dolphins cut Gaskin on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gaskin made 17 starts between the 2020 and 2021 seasons but then got only 11 touches over four games last year and tumbled further down the depth chart this offseason. He spent the preseason working behind Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson (undisclosed), De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (head), and even undrafted rookie Chris Brooks made his case to surpass Gaskin on the depth chart. If Gaskin does get a chance elsewhere this season, it might be as a passing-down back.