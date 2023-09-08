The Vikings released Gaskin on Friday.

Gaskin lasted only 9-10 days with the Vikings after the Dolphins cut him at the end of the preseason. Minnesota is left with Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler as the only RBs on the 53-man roster, making rookie DeWayne McBride a strong candidate to come up from the practice squad early in the season, if not for Week 1 against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Gaskin could get a shot elsewhere this fall if a team is looking for a veteran back with plenty of experience handling passing downs.